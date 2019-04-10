CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a four-alarm blaze that destroyed several structures on a farm in Concord, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to Murray Farms Greenhouse at 115 River Road around 3:30 a.m. found flames shooting through the two-story barn.

Photos from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the air as bright orange flames illuminated the night sky.

The fire has since been extinguished but one firefighter was transported to Concord Hospital after experiencing a non-life-threatening medical emergency.

Firefighters from 23 communities assisted the Concord Fire Department.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)