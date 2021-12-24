NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was injured and two people were hospitalized after being pulled from a burning house in Nahant overnight.

Firefighters responding to a reported house fire with people trapped inside on Maple Avenue around midnight were able to get two victims out of the burning home, according to Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

They were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

One firefighter was injured after pieces of the ceiling fell onto a group of firefighters battling the blaze, according to Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim. They were treated at the scene and returned to fighting the fire.

Crews battled heavy flames that could be seen coming out of the front door and throughout the attic, Antrim said.

Investigators determined the fire started in the front left corner of the living room where there were numerous power strips, electrical cords, and electrical devices, according to fire officials.

“Power strips and extension cords offer convenience, but they aren’t intended for constant use. Powering many devices at once can overload and overheat them causing an electrical fire. Always use a cord that’s rated for the wattage of whatever you’re powering,” advised Antrim.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey added that people should unplug devices that aren’t in use and plug heating and cooling appliances directly into a wall socket.

Colleen O’Neill, a Nahant resident, set up a GoFundMe page for community members who want to help support the residents injured and displaced by the fire.

“Obviously any time of the year somebody has a fire and their home is completely destroyed, it’s a tragedy for them and we would hope that someone would help us,” said O’Neill.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)