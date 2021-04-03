Firefighter injured battling large blaze in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze that destroyed a Somerville home and damaged several others Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to Morrison Avenue for reports of a fire Saturday afternoon found a vacant home under renovation engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

“Crazy mountains of brown smoke were billowing up into the sky,” said witness Emma Stellman.

One firefighter was injured and the home was completely destroyed, officials said. The houses on either side suffered heavy damage as well and six people were displaced.

