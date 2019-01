WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze in Wellfleet on Saturday.

Several nearby roads were closed while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire, which broke out in a single-family home.

Everyone who was in the home at the time of the fire safely evacuated.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)