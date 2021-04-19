Firefighter injured, dozens displaced following New Bedford blaze

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was injured and dozens of residents were displaced after a fire damaged two buildings in New Bedford early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Acushent Avenue around 12:45 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from a multi-family home.

The fire had also spread to a neighboring building.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting more than two dozen residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)