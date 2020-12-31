WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter suffered injuries while battling a fire at an auto body shop in Webster late Wednesday night.

A passerby reported smoke coming from the shop at 137 Gore Road around 10 p.m.

As crews worked to put the flames out, one firefighter became injured, according to the Department of Fire Services.

A mayday call was made and a third alarm struck for additional manpower to be able to focus on rescuing the injured firefighter and continue fighting the blaze.

The firefighter was taken to a Worcester hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

