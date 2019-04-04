Firefighter, police officer rush into burning Malden home to rescue sleeping residents

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A firefighter and a police officer rushed into a burning Malden home to rescue three people who were sleeping as the blaze began to grow early Thursday morning.
Crews responding to a report of a house fire on Harvard Street around 2 a.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof.
A neighbor told 7News that he saw a glow from his home, first thought someone was grilling, but quickly called 911 when he realized that a blaze had broken out.
“I looked out the side window and I saw this orangish glow. I thought maybe somebody was having a barbeque late at night,” he said. “I’m really glad that everyone ended up making it out OK. My biggest fear was that I didn’t call quick enough.”
The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, while the siding was melted off of a neighboring home.
Eight people were displaced by the blaze, according to the Red Cross.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
