Firefighter, police officer rush into burning Malden home to rescue sleeping residents

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A firefighter and a police officer rushed into a burning Malden home to rescue three people who were sleeping as the blaze began to grow early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a house fire on Harvard Street around 2 a.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof.

A neighbor told 7News that he saw a glow from his home, first thought someone was grilling, but quickly called 911 when he realized that a blaze had broken out.

“I looked out the side window and I saw this orangish glow. I thought maybe somebody was having a barbeque late at night,” he said. “I’m really glad that everyone ended up making it out OK. My biggest fear was that I didn’t call quick enough.”

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, while the siding was melted off of a neighboring home.

Eight people were displaced by the blaze, according to the Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire at a home in Malden on Harvard St. I am told a firefighter and police officer ran inside the burning home to save people sleeping inside. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/CRXsZZCFi7 — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) April 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)