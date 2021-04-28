CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A firefighter rescued a cat from an apartment building that went up in flames in Concord, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 32 Merrimack St. around 12:30 a.m. found flames coming from a second-floor deck of a four-unit apartment building, which had spread into the third floor and attic, according to the Concord Fire Department.

The five occupants of the building were able to self evacuate and one cat was rescued by a firefighter.

Crews got the fire under control just after 4 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.=

