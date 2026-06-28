NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital on Sunday after battling a multi-alarm house fire in North Andover, officials said.

Crews responding to the reported blaze determined the fire started in a first-floor bathroom and then spread to the walls on the second floor.

One firefighter was treated for respiratory issues at the hospital but will be OK.

Several people were home when the fire broke out and were able to get out safely.

The house will need repairs but is still livable, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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