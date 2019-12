ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a barn fire in Ashby Friday night.

Huge flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the barn on Main Street.

No animals were inside at the time of the fire.

The road was closed to traffic while crews battled the blaze.

