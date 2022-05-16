FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a home in Franklin early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a structure fire on Cottage Street before 4 a.m. found smoke billowing out of a burning home, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters using a ladder truck to combat the blaze.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Additional information was not available.

Working structure fire on cottage St. pic.twitter.com/Z66gumMG0t — Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) May 16, 2022

