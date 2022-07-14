FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large fire at a home in Fitchburg on Thursday afternoon.

The flames erupted out of the building at the intersection of Intervale and Mack Road.

While police were eventually able to knock down the fire, the house was severely damaged and a large gaping hole in the roof exposed to interior of the house to the elements.

Details on the cause of the fire have not yet been released.

