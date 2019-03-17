Firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at a multi-family home in Quincy on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Copeland Street around 5:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting from the second and third stories.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

“My daughter and I were asleep and I heard someone scream, ‘call 911 call 911 get out of the house’ and when I looked outside there were flames on the first floor so I ran upstairs to the third floor and grabbed my daughter and my dog and ran out,” one resident said.

There were no injuries, but residents of the three-floor apartment building were displaced.

Firefighters say the blaze began on the third floor and traveled up through the second and third floors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.