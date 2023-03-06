PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a residential building in Pepperell Monday, fighting heavy flames with help from crews from multiple surrounding communities, officials said.

SKY7 cameras captured images of the fire Monday afternoon as crews continued their response.

A Pepperell Fire Department official said the fire burned in a former barn that had been converted to contain apartments. The former barn was connected to an adjacent home.

Local crews received help from nearby towns as well as the Massachusetts State Department of Fire Services’ Rehab Unit, according to the Pepperell Fire Department.

The fire remained under investigation as of Monday evening.

