CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a car fire in Canton on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Neponset Street found heavy flames coming from a car that had been parked against a building.

Fire officials say they knocked down the blaze quickly.

No additional information has been released

Before most of us had our coffee Engine 3 crew wasted no time this morning making a quick knock down of the car fire against the building at 480 Neponset St. Good work. pic.twitter.com/i0UklNkvZa — Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) January 11, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)