DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house blaze in Danvers early Friday morning.

Crews responding to Lafayette Avenue found a 2-alarm fire just before 4 a.m.

The flames left part of the home scorched.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

