Firefighters battle Nashua, NH house fire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Nashua on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to a reported building fire on Conant Road saw heavy flames showing from a two-and-a-half story single family home, fire officials said.

Crews stretched numerous hose lines to extinguish the flames, which caused heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

Two adults and two children were displaced.

The City of Nashua Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

