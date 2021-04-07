Raging blaze rips through two-family home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging blaze ripped through a two-family home in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the multi-alarm blaze on Durant Street found flames shooting from the roof of a wood-frame structure and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape to safety and there were no reported injuries, according to fire officials.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the fierce flames with water.

The flames have since been knocked down but crews are continuing to monitor hot spots.

The fire broke out near the home’s back porches before engulfing and destroying the roof.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

NOW: ⁦@LowellFireDept⁩ Dep Chief says 2 people live in this 2 family home on Durant St. One was home when fire broke out and is ok. No one hurt putting out the flames. #7news pic.twitter.com/S9SuYrU3n9 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 7, 2021

