LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Lawrence that appears to have spread to several triple-deckers.

Emergency crews were called to Crosby Street around 9:50 p.m. Friday and upon their arrival found heavy smoke and flames rising into the air. The decision was then made to strike 5 alarms and firefighters from several neighboring communities were called in to help.

Roads in the area have been blocked off and people are being urged to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said that windy conditions are

So far it is unclear how the fire ignited or if anyone has been hurt.

