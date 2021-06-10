LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has consumed a line of row houses in Lawrence Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene on Shawsheen Court and upon their arrival found the home and the next-door neighbors fully engulfed with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.

The middle section of the row homes has completely caved in. That smoke could be seen from Interstate 495.

Several people were home when they said they started smelling smoke.

One woman who is nine months pregnant said she stopped doing her breathing exercises to alert her neighbors to the impending danger.

“The smoke started coming in the house, we thought someone was barbecuing and they just barbecued too much and she started saying, ‘No it’s a lot, it’s a lot.’ And I kept breathing and I was like, ‘No just pay attention to my breathing techniques like I give birth next week.’ And she was like, ‘No Shelia there is something serious going on,” said the witness. “And when we looked, there was fire coming downstairs onto our porch.”

So far, there has been no word on any injuries or what may have ignited the fire.

