PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Providence, Rhode Island braved frigid temperatures as they battled a raging house fire early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Geneva Street around 6 a.m. found flames shooting from the multi-story home.

Temperatures remained in the teens as firefighters worked to put the blaze out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

