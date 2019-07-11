Firefighters extinguish shed fire in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a shed that went up in flames in Millbury pn Thursday morning.

Millbury fire crews responding to a reported blaze Water Street around 9:15 a.m. found a shed in flames with smoke pouring out of the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it extended to any other structures.

The fire appears to be accidental and the contents inside the shed were destroyed.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

