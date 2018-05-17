Firefighters from a handful of North Shore communities worked together Wednesday night to put out a large house fire in Reading.

Crews responding to 24 Putnam Road at 9:18 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the building and ordered part of Route 28 shut down as they battled the blaze.

Everyone made it out safely, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

