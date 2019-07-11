Firefighters rescue 2 people trapped on roof as Lynn home goes up in flames

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people trapped on a small roof overhang in the back of a burning home early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to Birch Street just before 4 a.m. found a man and a woman on the roof as heavy flames began to engulf the rear of the house, Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said.

Firefighters used ground ladders to rescue the two people, who were then evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The rest of the residents evacuated the home, with eight adults and one child accounted for, according to Archer.

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist those displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)