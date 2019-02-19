Firefighters rescue cross country skier who fell through ice in Sudbury

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury firefighters sprang into action Tuesday to save a man who fell through a frozen Sudbury pond while cross country skiing.

When fire crews arrived at Willis Pond about 3:30 p.m., they found the man in the water and clutching to some bushes to stay afloat, according to Sudbury Fire Chief John M. Whalen.

Firefighters wearing ice rescue suits walked out onto the pond and used an ice rescue sled to bring the man to shore.

He was taken to Emerson Hospital with minor injuries.

