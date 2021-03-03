Firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice at Boxford reservoir

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters sprang into action to rescue a deer who fell through the ice at the Fishbrook Reservoir Wednesday.

First responders waded out into the water on a raft and carried the doe to shore in a blanket, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters said it took some time for the deer to warm up but she eventually ran into the woods.

Residents are urged to use caution around ice this time of year.

