Firefighters rescue girl dangling from ropes in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A girl taking part in a high-angle ropes course in Duxbury had to be rescued after she was left dangling upside down Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to Camp Wing on Myrtle Street about 12:30 p.m. found the girl hanging several feet above the ground.

Crews were able to lower her to the ground. She was taken to South Shore Hospital as a precaution.

The ropes course is designed to challenge participants and reward them as they gain self-confidence, courage, trust, self-esteem through team building experiences.

No additional details were available.