NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHDH) — Firefighters in South Carolina rescued a puppy who became trapped under a pile of rocks over the weekend.

Crews responding to North Charleston on Saturday after a group of bike riders reported hearing the puppy’s cries found the pup inside the rocks.

The fire captain dug the dog out while offering words of encouragement.

“There we go. How are you?” he asked after the puppy was freed. “He’s not as small as I thought. No wonder he got stuck. He got into a really tiny spot.”

The captain says the dog did not appear to be hurt.

The puppy was taken in by the family who called 911.

The family says they are taking the dog to the veterinarian to see if he’s microchipped.

