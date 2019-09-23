Firefighters rescue residents from massive blaze at apartment building in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters raced into a burning apartment building in Fitchburg on Sunday to rescue residents who say the massive blaze began with an explosion.

Crews responding to the area of Salem Street around 6 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

Witnesses say they heard a loud bang while standing outside near the building before being hit by shattered glass.

“Glass fell on my head and it fell on his and I started bleeding,” one woman said.

Firefighters rescued one woman through a window as resident Jillian Gould recorded the scene.

“We saw in the third-floor window a lady push out an air conditioner and she was gonna jump out and the fire department was telling her, ‘Don’t jump.’ They were getting the ladder and stuff and then they had her climb out and there was smoke pouring out of there,” she recalled.

Some people who live inside tried to save their pets.

“I told him to run up and check on the cats and there was a wall of smoke,” one resident said.

Crews continued to battle hot spots throughout the night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)