MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to an out-of-control fire on High Street in Merrimac on Saturday morning.

The wild blaze scorched half a home and completely destroyed a vehicle on High Street. In the aftermath, large chunks of paneling of the house could be seen completely burned away, while only the charred skeleton of the car remained sitting in the driveway.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

