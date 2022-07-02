BOSTON (WHDH) - The people behind Boston’s Fourth of July fireworks show are promising a massive show as the display returns to the Esplanade Monday.

More than 5,000 fireworks and 1,700 pounds of black powder will be launched from barges that are already parked on the Charles River as crews prepare for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Chief Pyrotechnician Matt Shea said he coordinated the show to be in tune with the Pops’ playing.

“I was really happy with the music of the finale this year, it allowed me to really do a design that was different — busy, then it slows down, then picks up and really is exciting, so the finale is really fantastic,” Shea said.

