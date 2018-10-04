BOSTON (WHDH) - A young boy battling leukemia rode in style to school in East Boston Tuesday thanks to the Boston Police Department.

Captain Kelley McCormick and officers assigned to District A-7 escorted the first-grade student to East Boston Central Catholic after being approached by faculty and staff.

Boston police say the request “left a first-grader feeling like a million bucks and our officers ever richer.”

Officers extended their heartfelt gesture to the boy and his family, saying, “we’re always here to lend a helping hand or ride to school.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)