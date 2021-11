BOSTON (WHDH) - First Night Boston is ready to return this New Year’s Eve.

The celebration was canceled last year due to the pandemic but this year, art displays, ice sculptures, and musical performances are making a comeback.

First Night organizers say they will have a complete list of activities soon.

