NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man appeared in court Monday, accused of violently robbing a woman of a diamond she agreed to sell him during a meet-up at the Natick Mall Tuesday.

Kathleen Sanfacon said she met Keyjuan Webb on an online marketplace, and agreed to sell the heart-shaped diamond to him for $27,000. She said, however, Webb took off with the diamond and dragged her to the ground with him.

Sanfacon showed 7NEWS the cuts and bruises she suffered during the encounter.

“Kind of in shock, it doesn’t really feel like it actually happened,” Sanfacon said. “It was really scary. I think it didn’t hit me until I was in the hospital. Then it really was terrifying.”

Cell phone video captured Webb eventually being wrestled to the ground by two bystanders who worked at a bank at the mall, along with Natick police.

“I ended up somehow holding onto his leg, and he was trying run,” she said. “And I was holding onto him, so that’s where I got dragged along my arms. And my head – I just remembered it bouncing along the concrete.”

Webb pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in a Framingham court Wednesday. His defense attorney said his client was not armed, but Sanfacon told 7NEWS that Webb threatened her with a gun.

“He said, ‘I have a gun, I’ll shoot you, I don’t want to have to use it,'” she said.

Sanfancon said she’s grateful to those two workers for stepping in to help, and has some advice to others when it comes to selling items online.

“If it wasn’t for them, I’m sure it would have gone differently,” she said. “Always be in a place where there will be someone else that can help you. And ideally let someone else somebody know before you do it that’s in the area, so that they’re paying a little bit closer attention.”

Police said the entire encounter was caught on security cameras in the mall.

Investigators are holding the diamond as evidence.

Webb is being held without bail. He is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)