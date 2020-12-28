First resident in long-term care facility in Mass. receives COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first resident in a Massachusetts long-term care facility received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as a nationwide vaccination campaign ramps up.

Shirley Nolan celebrated after getting the vaccine inside the Edgar P. Benjamin Healthcare Center in Mission Hill.

“I’m glad that I got the start of something that can help this virus that’s going around,” she exclaimed.

The retired teacher in one of thousands of long-term care residents in facilities across the Bay State who are part of the initial phase of the vaccine rollout.

As part of a 12-week program, CVS Health plans to administer 173,000 vaccines across 2,000 long-term care facilities in Mass.

“We pharmacists are super excited to be a part of the effort to vaccinate the community,” CVS Pharmacy Manager Vicki Saengkheune said. “The expertise and infrastructure that we have developed with the administration and the flu clinics throughout the nation, CVS is well equipped to take on this.”

Walgreens is also administering the vaccines to long-term care facility residents and staff members.

