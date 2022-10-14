MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Around 50 first responders from Milford, Hopedale, Hopkinton and other towns are being honored for their heroism after freeing a missing Hopedale man trapped inside a car in July.

First responders were able to find the missing man’s cell phone location, then him, in a remote location in the woods trapped in an overturned car.

“Everyone responded immediately,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early. “They worked as a team, hand in glove, they just did an incredible job. Anytime someone’s life is on the line, it’s important. And for these men and women, they do it, and they do it better than anyone.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)