BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The first round of competition for the U.S. Open began today at The Country Club in Brookline.

20-year-old Michael Thorbjornsen, from Wellesley, began the competition by hitting the first ball earlier this morning.

Three other New Englanders are also competing in the U.S. Open including Fran Quinn of Holden, Keegan Bradley of Woodstock, Vermont and Caleb Manuel of Topsham, Maine.

Transportation to the competition includes free Orange Line shuttles from Forest Hills Station, Green Line shuttles from Boston College, Cleveland Circle and Reservoir Stations and ride-share drop-off at Larz Anderson Park.

