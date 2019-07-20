Fisherman catches shark in Martha’s Vineyard, releases back into water

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fisherman caught a shark on Martha’s Vineyard Friday afternoon and then released it back into the water.

In a video you’ll see on Just One Station, a fisherman can be seen pulling a shark back into the water on a Chappaquiddick beach.

The person who recorded the video says the man caught the shark and then released it — making sure it made it back into the water.

