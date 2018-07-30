Fisherman snags massive great white shark in waters off Rhode Island

(WHDH) — A local fisherman snagged a massive great white shark Sunday in the waters off Rhode Island.

Michael Lorello was less than a mile from Misquamicut Beach when he netted the six-foot shark around 12:30 p.m.

“We were just towing our net. It was about an hour-and-a-half tow. And we hauled back, and there was a six-foot great white shark in there,” Lorello said.

Video shared on Facebook showed the shark flopping around on top of a bed of fish.

Lorello released the shark back into the water.

