BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A train on the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line experienced an upright derailment near Waltham Tuesday morning, causing delays.
Train 404 stopped near Waverly Station around 8 a.m. after the wheel slipped off the track, according to a spokesperson for Keolis.
About 800 passengers on board were transferred to two additional trains around 9:15 a.m.
Keolis says an initial investigation suggests that a mechanical issue contributed to the derailment.
No injuries were reported.
This incident is impacting additional trains on the Fitchburg Line.
