BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A train on the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line experienced an upright derailment near Waltham Tuesday morning, causing delays.

Train 404 stopped near Waverly Station around 8 a.m. after the wheel slipped off the track, according to a spokesperson for Keolis.

About 800 passengers on board were transferred to two additional trains around 9:15 a.m.

Keolis says an initial investigation suggests that a mechanical issue contributed to the derailment.

No injuries were reported.

This incident is impacting additional trains on the Fitchburg Line.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Fitchburg Line Update: Passengers of Train 404 (6:20 am from Wachusett) are currently transferring to the extra train set for continued inbound service to Boston. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 27, 2018

The Fitchburg Line is experiencing delays due to a stopped train near Waverly Station. Individual alerts will be sent for impacted trains. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 27, 2018