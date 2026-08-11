LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Southbound lanes on 190 in Leominster were closed following a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

State police confirmed the two-car accident resulted in the death of one of the drivers, a 55-year-old man from Fitchburg.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)