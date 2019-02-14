Fitchburg man facing weapons charges after traffic stop in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man is facing weapons charges after police say they found a gun in his car after a traffic stop in Leominster Thursday.

After stopping a gray Honda Civic about 1 a.m. for running a red light on Benson Street and noticing the vehicle’s registration was revoked, police informed the driver, Robert Mojica, 22, of Fitchburg, he was going to have to be towed, but he initially refused to exit the vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Mojica eventually exited the vehicle under his own will, police say.

During the inventory of the vehicle prior to it being towed, police say they located a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.

Mojica was then placed under arrest, and during a search of his person, .38 caliber bullets, along with one spent casing, were found in his pocket, according to police.

Police say that Mojica was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without FID card, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and various motor vehicle violations.

