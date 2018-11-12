Fitchburg motor vehicle stop yields heroin, cocaine, trafficking arrests

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing trafficking charges after officials say a motor vehicle stop in Fitchburg late Sunday night yielded an array of drugs and a loaded firearm.

Troopers patrolling Route 31 near Eaton Street stopped a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta for speeding around 10:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Robert Ortiz, 28, of Erving, and Kishania Vega-Martinez, 28, of Turners Falls, were found to be in possession of 48 grams of heroin, eight grams of cocaine, a bag with “green vegetable matter,” two pills, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, officials said.

Ortiz is charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm in a felony, among other violations. Vega-Martinez is also charged with trafficking heroin, along with conspiracy to violate drug law.

‘Ortiz was ordered held on $20,000 bail and Vega-Martinez on $50,000 bail pending arraignment in Fitchburg District Court on Tuesday.

