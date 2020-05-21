Fitchburg police searching for hit-and-run driver after crash involving FedEx van

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fitchburg Police Department is turning to the public for help locating the hit-and-run driver who caused a crash on Tuesday that left a FedEx van overturned at a busy intersection, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Charles and Laurel streets about 4 p.m. found the overturned van and began searching for a gray or silver Ford or Dodge four-door pickup that fled up Rollston Street toward Memorial Middle School, according to Fitchburg police.

The vehicle will have front end damage. If anyone has information or knows of any repair shops that may have repaired or towed a truck matching the description or observed a truck with recent front end damage matching above description please notify the Fitchburg Police Traffic Bureau at 978-516-9363 and leave a message.

