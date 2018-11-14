FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman accused of fatally stabbing a mother of three last week has been ordered held without bail.

Wanda Liz Gonzalez, 33, was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court Wednesday in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jennifer Narvaez-Colon, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.

Officers responding to 35 Wanoosnoc Rd. on Nov. 6 just after 10 p.m. found Narvaez-Colon lying in the street outside of her home suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Early.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead early the next morning.

Officers found Gonzalez, who lives at the same address, in a bedroom bleeding from wounds to her head and neck, Early said.

Narvaez-Colon’s three children, ages 13, 12, and eight, were removed from the home.

Gonzalez was arrested and originally charged with domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A murder charge was added Wednesday after the Chief Medical Examiner determined Narvaez-Colon’s was a homicide, according to Early.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 28.

