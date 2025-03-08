FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman and her five children whom she’s accused of kidnapping have been safely located in Texas, police announced Saturday morning.

Ruth Encarnacion, Isael Rivera, and her children — Alexander, 10, Alexandro, 9, Alonzo, 5, Abigail, 4, and Adonis, 9 months — were found and taken into custody in Whitney, Texas.

Police have obtained warrants for five counts of custodial kidnapping of a minor by a relative against Encarnacion and Rivera.

Fitchburg police say they received a missing person’s report regarding Encarnacion on Monday and began an investigation. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) later reported her five children missing on Wednesday.

