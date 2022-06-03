WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2018 murder of her 6-year-old daughter, officials said.

Shana Pedroso, 41, was sentenced in Worcester Superior Court on Friday after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of her young daughter, according to a release issued by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Authorities determined that the girl died of blunt force injuries and that the manner of death was a homicide, according to Early’s office.

The girl was found unresponsive by officers responding to a home at 139 Stoneybrook Road on April 10, 2018 police said. She was taken to UMass-Memorial-HealthAlliance in Leominster, where she was pronounced dead.

Her 9-year-old brother, who was also home at the time, was also taken to the hospital with several injuries.

Pedroso’s husband, Marvin Brito, was sentenced to prison in December 2021 after he pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, permitting substantial injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the killing of the 6-year-old and the injuries suffered by the 9-year-old.

Pedroso will not be eligible to seek parole for 25 years. She has been ordered to have no contact with her son.

