‘Fix it!’: Irate commuter rail riders sound off after disabled train causes severe delays

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A disabled commuter rail train caused severe delays on the Newburyport/Rockport Line throughout Thursday morning.

Train 104, which departed Rockport at 6:30 a.m., became disabled around 7:45 a.m. after experiencing a low-voltage electrical issue inside the locomotive, which created sparks, according to a Keolis spokesperson.

Train 156 assisted the disabled train, prompting it to run more than an-hour-and-a-half behind schedule.

When disgruntled commuters finally arrived at North Station hours later than scheduled, some could be heard yelling, “Fix it!”

Subsequent trains also experienced delays of more than an hour. Train 192 was canceled and residual delays continued throughout the morning.

Passengers on the disabled train claimed that it did not have power or heat.

“It’s becoming, like normal, that the train breaks,” said Bob Cenci, who had to rush to work later than he would have liked. “In this day and age, we can email our work. The subject line said, ‘Train hell.'”

Another commuter added that she’s “lucky” to have a boss who understands the trials and tribulations of public transportation in the Bay State.

The incident remains under investigation,.

