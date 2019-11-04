Flag constructed from dog tags on display in Weymouth to honor fallen soldiers

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A flag for the fallen was on display in Weymouth Monday.

The 28-foot-long memorial is made up of thousands of dog tags and was built by veterans, active duty and family members to honor the men and women who have died in service since 2001.

“It’s hard to even try to feel what the family and everything else went through when young people lose their lives at that age.” Vietnam veteran Augie Petrus said. “It’s tough. Very tough. You never get over it.”

The flag was completed in 2018 and now tours the country.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)