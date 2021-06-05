WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Flags are at half-staff across Massachusetts after a Worcester police officer died while trying to save a teenager from drowning Friday.

Emanuel “Manny” Familia, 38, drowned trying to save the teenager in Green Hill Park Pond, and the teenager died as well. Gov. Charlie Baker praised Familia for selflessly trying to save someone in need.

“It’s important for us to remember that day in, day out, these folks really do put themselves in harm’s way on behalf of the communities they serve,” Baker said. “Someone jumps into the water to save someone else, that’s about as high a calling as you can imagine, and a tragic consequence.”

